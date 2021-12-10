SuperLauncher Tops One Day Trading Volume of $185,092.00 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 9th. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $9.82 million and $185,092.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.22 or 0.00004605 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SuperLauncher has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00056164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,094.63 or 0.08487478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00059627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00078877 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,239.90 or 0.99993188 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002768 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,421,980 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

