Awilco Drilling (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) Trading 2.8% Higher

Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 7,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45.

Awilco Drilling Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AWLCF)

Awilco Drilling Plc provides drilling services. It involves in the operation of two semi submersible drilling rigs namely WilPhoenix and WilHunter. The company was founded on December 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

