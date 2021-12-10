Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Adventus Mining Co. (CVE:ADZN) were up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.96. Approximately 33,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 125,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADZN shares. National Bankshares cut their price target on Adventus Mining from C$1.64 to C$1.55 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Adventus Mining alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$125.90 million and a P/E ratio of 87.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.98.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.