Zacks Investment Research Lowers Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) to Hold

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on INBX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Inhibrx from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBX traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.41. 108,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.20. Inhibrx has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $50.97.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 150.02% and a negative net margin of 1,093.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inhibrx will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Inhibrx by 23.6% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,357,000 after purchasing an additional 214,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Inhibrx by 43.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 25,935 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Inhibrx by 29.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Inhibrx by 64.0% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 310,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 120,994 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Inhibrx by 604.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 51,357 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

