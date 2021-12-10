Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Trading Down 30.3% This Week

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 9th. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $7.63 million and $20,525.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiveterminal Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 30.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token (HVN) is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

