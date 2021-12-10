Arena Events Group (LON:ARE) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Arena Events Group plc (LON:ARE) rose 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 20.40 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 20.40 ($0.27). Approximately 408,542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 959,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.26 ($0.27).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of £66.55 million and a PE ratio of -12.75.

About Arena Events Group (LON:ARE)

Arena Events Group plc provides turnkey event solutions in Europe, the United States, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers temporary event structures, seating, furniture, catering and kitchen equipment, fencing and barriers, interior design, and ice rinks. The company also provides exhibition services, scaffolding, mass participant event solutions, graphics, signage and flooring, as well as cold room, bar rental services.

