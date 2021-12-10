Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Shares Down 0.9%

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) traded down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$51.24 and last traded at C$51.81. 1,092,946 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 961,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$52.29.

WPM has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$68.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$65.77.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$51.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a current ratio of 13.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.34 billion and a PE ratio of 29.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

In related news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 44,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.94, for a total value of C$2,522,442.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$335,946.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

