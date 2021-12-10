InnovaDerma (LON:IDP) Trading Up 1.5%

InnovaDerma PLC (LON:IDP) shares were up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.45). Approximately 17,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 107,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.50 ($0.44).

The company has a market capitalization of £9.31 million and a P/E ratio of -4.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

In other InnovaDerma news, insider Mark Michael Ward purchased 223,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £91,484.53 ($121,316.18).

InnovaDerma PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, manufacture, and marketing of clinically proven products in life sciences, beauty, and personal care products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australasia, and the Asia Pacific region. The company offers a range of men's skincare products, including hand and body washes, hand creams, face washes, and face moisturizers under the Charles + Lee brand name; and hair removal wax and jelly, and shave and shower sorbet under the Nuthing brand.

