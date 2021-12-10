Aeternity Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.07 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 9th. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Aeternity has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. Aeternity has a total market cap of $46.31 million and approximately $6.07 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 393,561,415 coins and its circulating supply is 347,740,472 coins. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

