Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.71. Insperity posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insperity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

In other news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $601,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total transaction of $476,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,900 shares of company stock worth $16,145,179 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Insperity by 59.1% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,419,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,976 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Insperity in the third quarter valued at $48,683,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Insperity by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,725,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,058,000 after acquiring an additional 206,094 shares during the last quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Insperity by 109.7% in the second quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. now owns 298,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,198,000 after acquiring an additional 155,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Insperity by 77.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 267,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,627,000 after acquiring an additional 116,932 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity stock traded down $3.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.94. The stock had a trading volume of 126,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,570. Insperity has a 1 year low of $75.24 and a 1 year high of $129.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

