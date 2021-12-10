Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Greenridge Global raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of FSI traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $3.60. 29,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,351. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $44.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.27. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $5.65.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter worth $50,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the third quarter worth $113,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

