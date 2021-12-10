Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells 11,464 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 11,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $402,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $418,555.72.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total transaction of $627,145.92.

On Thursday, November 4th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $651,099.41.

On Thursday, October 14th, Michael Rice sold 3,215 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $128,503.55.

On Thursday, October 7th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $464,743.55.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $465,660.43.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Michael Rice sold 907 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $39,109.84.

BLFS traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.91. The company had a trading volume of 505,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 349.13 and a beta of 1.65. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $60.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.48.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 122.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,680 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 50.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,636,000 after purchasing an additional 590,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after purchasing an additional 344,463 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,579,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 27.7% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after purchasing an additional 284,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

