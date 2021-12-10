Seedify.fund Price Tops $13.53 on Major Exchanges (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Seedify.fund coin can now be purchased for about $13.53 or 0.00027997 BTC on exchanges. Seedify.fund has a market cap of $292.96 million and approximately $8.37 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00056563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,105.56 or 0.08494728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00059604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00078730 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,288.69 or 0.99913120 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002781 BTC.

About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,650,621 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seedify.fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

