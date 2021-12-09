TwoKeyEconomy Trading Down 30.8% Over Last Week (2KEY)

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 9th. Over the last seven days, TwoKeyEconomy has traded down 30.8% against the dollar. One TwoKeyEconomy coin can currently be bought for $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TwoKeyEconomy has a market cap of $985,717.16 and $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00042020 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007213 BTC.

About TwoKeyEconomy

TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 coins. TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TwoKeyEconomy is 2key.network

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

Buying and Selling TwoKeyEconomy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TwoKeyEconomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TwoKeyEconomy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TwoKeyEconomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

