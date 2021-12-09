Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.59 million. Udemy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

NASDAQ:UDMY traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.35. 696,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,872. Udemy has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $32.62.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UDMY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

