Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Board of Directors Approves Stock Repurchase Program

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $5.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $583.42. 2,897,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,273. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $536.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.04. Broadcom has a one year low of $398.28 and a one year high of $593.07. The stock has a market cap of $240.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.82%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.11.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.