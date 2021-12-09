Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Board of Directors Approves Stock Repurchase Program

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $5.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $583.42. 2,897,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,273. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $536.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.04. Broadcom has a one year low of $398.28 and a one year high of $593.07. The stock has a market cap of $240.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.11.
In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Broadcom
Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.
See Also: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.