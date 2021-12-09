Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25-3.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.125-2.165 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.690-$7.760 EPS.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $9.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $416.92. 2,986,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $437.92 and a 200-day moving average of $401.23.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $429.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $457.04.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

