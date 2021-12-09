Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25-3.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.125-2.165 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.690-$7.760 EPS.
NASDAQ LULU traded down $9.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $416.92. 2,986,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $437.92 and a 200-day moving average of $401.23.
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
