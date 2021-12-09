Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alico had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 48.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

Shares of ALCO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.33. The stock had a trading volume of 53,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Alico has a 52-week low of $28.54 and a 52-week high of $38.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day moving average is $35.34. The firm has a market cap of $273.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

In other news, Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $39,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,246. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alico by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alico by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alico in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

About Alico

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

