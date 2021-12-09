AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Announces Earnings Results

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82, RTT News reports. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $18.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $23.03 on Thursday, reaching $1,965.83. The stock had a trading volume of 268,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,271. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,811.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,638.81. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,111.71 and a 1 year high of $2,028.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,922.24.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

