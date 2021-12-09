Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Market Capitalization Hits $1.69 Million

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 9th. Non-Fungible Yearn has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $7,374.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be purchased for $19.72 or 0.00040627 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00042426 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.61 or 0.00217525 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,807 coins. The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Buying and Selling Non-Fungible Yearn

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Fungible Yearn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Non-Fungible Yearn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Non-Fungible Yearn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

