Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) to Hold

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Electromed in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSEAMERICAN ELMD traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $12.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,779. The company has a market cap of $105.41 million, a P/E ratio of 49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. Electromed has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $13.85.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Electromed had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electromed will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Electromed by 1,255.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Electromed by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electromed by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Electromed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Electromed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

