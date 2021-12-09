Digital Reserve Currency Achieves Market Cap of $1.04 Million (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $5,749.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00013451 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.94 or 0.00206064 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

