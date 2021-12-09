Zacks: Brokerages Expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

BJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $65.60. 1,081,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $74.09.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $603,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,882 shares of company stock valued at $658,629. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191,567 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 111.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,321,000 after purchasing an additional 945,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,499,000 after purchasing an additional 925,238 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,784,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,483,000 after purchasing an additional 863,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13,280.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 782,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,988,000 after purchasing an additional 776,896 shares in the last quarter.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

