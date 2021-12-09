Brokerages Expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Hexcel posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 188.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS.

HXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Hexcel by 92.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Hexcel by 128.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hexcel by 524.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HXL traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.12. 916,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,528. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.46 and a beta of 1.40. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

