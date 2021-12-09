Brokerages Anticipate BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.82. BJ’s Wholesale Club reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.62.

Shares of NYSE BJ traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.60. 1,081,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.76. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $74.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day moving average is $54.77.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,882 shares of company stock worth $658,629 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,724,000 after buying an additional 4,191,567 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,321,000 after buying an additional 945,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,499,000 after buying an additional 925,238 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,784,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,483,000 after buying an additional 863,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13,280.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 782,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,988,000 after buying an additional 776,896 shares during the last quarter.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

