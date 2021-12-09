ZIVO Bioscience (ZIVO) & Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS: ZIVO) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare ZIVO Bioscience to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ZIVO Bioscience and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A ZIVO Bioscience Competitors 382 1274 1300 33 2.33

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 28.15%. Given ZIVO Bioscience’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ZIVO Bioscience has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIVO Bioscience N/A N/A -137.58% ZIVO Bioscience Competitors -3.55% 2.68% 0.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ZIVO Bioscience $20,000.00 -$9.11 million -2.49 ZIVO Bioscience Competitors $8.66 billion $1.03 billion 20.96

ZIVO Bioscience’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ZIVO Bioscience. ZIVO Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

ZIVO Bioscience has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZIVO Bioscience’s peers have a beta of 0.84, indicating that their average share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ZIVO Bioscience peers beat ZIVO Bioscience on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About ZIVO Bioscience

Zivo Bioscience, Inc. engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.

