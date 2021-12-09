Dash Market Cap Achieves $1.46 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. During the last week, Dash has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a total market cap of $1.46 billion and $333.71 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $139.41 or 0.00287449 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00011451 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009404 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003381 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00012742 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000201 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About Dash

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,471,632 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

