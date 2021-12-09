American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.02-$2.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-$285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $294.12 million.American Outdoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.020-$2.210 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOUT traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.02. 214,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,925. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.26. The firm has a market cap of $296.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.07. American Outdoor Brands has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.59 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

AOUT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.20.

In other news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $99,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski purchased 4,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 875.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 185,775 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

