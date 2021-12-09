-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the highest is ($0.29). Helmerich & Payne posted earnings of ($0.82) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $343.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.08 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.01.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $164,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,350,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,028,000 after acquiring an additional 38,587 shares in the last quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.9% in the third quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 39,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 54.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 161,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 57,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HP traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.37. 996,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,209. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

