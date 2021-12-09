Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.690-$2.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $440 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $411.65 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.40.

NASDAQ:KLIC traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $68.30. 2,573,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.01 and a 200-day moving average of $59.17. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $31.24 and a 52-week high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 41.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 9.67%.

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,586,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 190.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,165 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits, high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes, and power modules. It operates through the Capital Equipment and Aftermarket Products & Services (APS) segments.

