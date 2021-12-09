Splintershards Price Reaches $0.35 on Exchanges (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000732 BTC on major exchanges. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $115.78 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Splintershards has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Coin98 (C98) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00021798 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00011858 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Splintershards

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 382,291,666 coins and its circulating supply is 326,334,919 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

