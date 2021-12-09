Hacken Token Market Capitalization Achieves $63.67 Million (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Hacken Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC on exchanges. Hacken Token has a market capitalization of $63.67 million and $2.63 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hacken Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00056426 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,121.21 or 0.08504682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00059712 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00078439 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,363.78 or 0.99805376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token launched on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,860,911 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hacken Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HAIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Hacken Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hacken Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.