BitTorrent (BTT) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.27 Billion

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 9th. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent has a market cap of $3.27 billion and $734.47 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.58 or 0.00141529 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00010056 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006762 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005665 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002737 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004311 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002995 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

