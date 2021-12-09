Fortuna Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Fortuna has a total market capitalization of $186,499.67 and approximately $1.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fortuna has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Fortuna coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00042686 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.14 or 0.00216971 BTC.

Fortuna Profile

FOTA is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 coins. The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fortuna is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Fortuna

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortuna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

