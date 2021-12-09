Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Franchise Group (FRG)

Franchise Group (NASDAQ: FRG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/8/2021 – Franchise Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $58.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Franchise Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Franchise Group Inc. is the indirect parent company of Liberty Tax Service and Buddy’s Home Furnishings. It is focused on the evaluation and acquisition of franchise-oriented or complementary businesses. The company also owns Buddy’s Home Furnishings, a specialty retailer engaged in the business of leasing and selling consumer electronics, residential furniture, appliances and household accessories. Franchise Group Inc., formerly known as Liberty Tax Inc., is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

11/23/2021 – Franchise Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $48.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Franchise Group had its price target raised by analysts at Aegis from $50.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Franchise Group had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $58.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Franchise Group had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $46.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Franchise Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Franchise Group Inc. is the indirect parent company of Liberty Tax Service and Buddy’s Home Furnishings. It is focused on the evaluation and acquisition of franchise-oriented or complementary businesses. The company also owns Buddy’s Home Furnishings, a specialty retailer engaged in the business of leasing and selling consumer electronics, residential furniture, appliances and household accessories. Franchise Group Inc., formerly known as Liberty Tax Inc., is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81. Franchise Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day moving average of $37.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,239,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,290,000 after purchasing an additional 22,428 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,482 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,001,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,332,000 after purchasing an additional 80,526 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 33.9% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 185,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 53.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after purchasing an additional 224,180 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

