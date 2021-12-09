srnArt Gallery Trading Down 33.6% This Week (SACT)

srnArt Gallery (CURRENCY:SACT) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. srnArt Gallery has a total market cap of $778,987.86 and approximately $56,558.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, srnArt Gallery has traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar. One srnArt Gallery coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00056335 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,098.06 or 0.08525910 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00059786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00078584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,029.48 or 0.99924122 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002787 BTC.

srnArt Gallery Profile

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

Buying and Selling srnArt Gallery

