Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytek BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ:CTKB traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.31. The stock had a trading volume of 195,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,497. Cytek BioSciences has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.06.

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cytek BioSciences will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $39,711,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $205,686,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $9,514,000. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

