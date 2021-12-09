DAOstack (GEN) Market Cap Hits $3.13 Million

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 9th. DAOstack has a total market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $319,061.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAOstack has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0639 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

