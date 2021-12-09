DAOstack (GEN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $319,061.00

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 9th. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $319,061.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0639 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,718.41 or 0.99276956 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00047233 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00032480 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.41 or 0.00830958 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

