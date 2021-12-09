The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director Sells $54,912.00 in Stock

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MIDD traded up $3.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $187.23. The stock had a trading volume of 651,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,848. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.65. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $123.93 and a one year high of $196.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.44 million. Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Middleby by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in Middleby by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Middleby by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Middleby by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Middleby by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

