Insider Buying: NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider Purchases 8,926 Shares of Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) insider James D. Dondero bought 8,926 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 13.53 per share, for a total transaction of 120,768.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NXDT traded down 0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 13.24. 54,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,473. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of 10.07 and a twelve month high of 15.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

