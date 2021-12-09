MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Director Simon Biddiscombe Sells 30,000 Shares

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Director Simon Biddiscombe sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $206,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MVIS traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,750,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,433,839. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.00. MicroVision, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.29 and a beta of 3.54.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,460.44% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MVIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroVision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

