Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Edison International has raised its dividend payment by 15.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Edison International has a payout ratio of 56.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Edison International to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.9%.

Shares of Edison International stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $66.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,022,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,825. Edison International has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $68.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

