Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.100-$7.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE KSS traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $50.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,557,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.11. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $36.78 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.11.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Kohl’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.50.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

