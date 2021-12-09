Marissa Andrada Sells 200 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE CMG traded down $16.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,722.60. 212,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,279. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,771.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,719.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,256.27 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The company has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,049,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,189,000 after acquiring an additional 28,185 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 261.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,188,000 after acquiring an additional 28,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 90 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,992.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.