Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Director Hans Tung Sells 65,600 Shares

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Director Hans Tung sold 65,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,283,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hans Tung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Poshmark alerts:

On Thursday, December 9th, Hans Tung sold 94,240 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,843,334.40.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Hans Tung sold 3,200 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $60,864.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Hans Tung sold 27,386 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $525,811.20.

On Friday, November 26th, Hans Tung sold 5,564 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $105,938.56.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Hans Tung sold 14,959 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $285,866.49.

On Friday, November 19th, Hans Tung sold 100 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:POSH traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.32. 698,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,263. Poshmark, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $104.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -11.85.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POSH. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. MKM Partners cut Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair cut Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Poshmark from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Poshmark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Poshmark during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Poshmark by 77.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Poshmark by 43.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Poshmark by 10,514.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Poshmark by 26.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,354 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.