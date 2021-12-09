10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Sells $2,189,550.00 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total transaction of $2,189,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Serge Saxonov sold 772 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.38, for a total transaction of $114,549.36.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.25, for a total transaction of $2,418,750.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $2,152,500.00.

TXG traded down $8.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.57. The stock had a trading volume of 654,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,841. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 1.42. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.15 and a 1-year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.07 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXG. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

