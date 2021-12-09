International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT) Announces Dividend of GBX 15.70

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.70 ($0.21) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from International Biotechnology Trust’s previous dividend of $14.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:IBT traded up GBX 19 ($0.25) on Thursday, hitting GBX 734 ($9.73). 109,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,986. International Biotechnology Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 669 ($8.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 862 ($11.43). The company has a market capitalization of £302.18 million and a PE ratio of 4.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 731.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.45) price target on shares of International Biotechnology Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, insider Patrick Magee bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 735 ($9.75) per share, for a total transaction of £29,400 ($38,986.87).

About International Biotechnology Trust

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

