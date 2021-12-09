Insider Selling: Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) CEO Sells 328,187 Shares of Stock

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 328,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total transaction of $18,004,338.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.90. 7,470,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,025,366. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -609.04 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.86.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,969,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,444,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,751,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,587,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.