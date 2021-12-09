Datamine (DAM) Market Capitalization Hits $509,986.26

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Datamine coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Datamine has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. Datamine has a total market cap of $509,986.26 and $7,615.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.91 or 0.00333881 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00010627 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000092 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001021 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $709.62 or 0.01472426 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Datamine Profile

DAM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,380,802 coins. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

